President Museveni has launched the new brand for destination Uganda campaign that seeks to encourage both the local and international tourists to traverse, rediscover and explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa.

In his speech at the launch, Museveni mentioned some of the features that make Uganda a unique travel destination including among others the equator which influences the beautiful weather experienced in the country.

“The fact that we are located right in the equator influences our weather. This weather where we are always outdoors, we do not need air conditioning, we don’t have to warm the weather or cool it. God does it for us.”

“When you talk of tourism in Uganda, the terrain is unique, it is not by accident that the Nile starts here, it is natural, Uganda is the roof of Africa considering its architecture,” Museveni noted.

“When I go out there, things are not easy at all. Here, life is so easy. Even fools can survive. It is a very nice place but needed a group of people with great ideas to inform the world. From what I am seeing, UTB is committed to talking about Uganda.”

Museveni also mentioned that COVID-19 has not gravely affected Uganda as it was the case in many other countries and so tourists should feel safe to explore this destination.

“We have not suffered so much as other people in the world. This should interest more foreigners to come and know how we have managed to fight HIV/AIDS, Ebola and COVID-19. This should be emphasized because they will feel safe and travel here,” he said.

“Those who are well informed should know all human beings started here in East Africa. If you are looking for original human beings, they are here. All other human beings are evolutions. For us who remained here, we didn’t know these people went and changed. When the white man came, we thought he had no skin. You should not lose your culture carelessly. I’m for change in a measured way, not just copying,” he asserted.

On the other hand, he applauded the great work being done by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the body that is charged with promoting destination Uganda for coming up with new ideas and activations that encourage both local and international tourists to explore the Pearl of Africa.

“I am very pleased with the new group led by Ajarova, who are definitely very active. They are putting a lot of imagination into what they are doing.”

“I was a bit skeptical about what new rebranding things they were doing, but when they came to State House and they introduced the campaign, then I said, it seems these people had something new. Let’s support them. It is my pleasure to launch the brand, explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,” President Museveni concluded.

Tom Butime, minister of tourism, wildlife and antiquities noted that the launch of the destination brand is important to the restarting and rebuilding of the tourism sector as it provides a positive, recognizable and firm assurance of the beauty we radiate.

Lilly Ajarova, CEO of UTB, said, “Uganda is no doubt beautiful, but there was lack of clarity and consistency on it. There have been several efforts by different players to create awareness at various levels with various levels of success but there has been a luck of single mindedness messaging and or the interpretation of what constitutes the pearl of Africa in a manner that makes it hard to stand out and appealing to the various travel segments out there.”

“To win the market place, to achieve our number one objective, sustainably promote Uganda as a number one travel destination, for inclusive development, it was important that all stakeholders are aligned to what makes us the pearl of Africa and how to unpack that to the different travel markets around the world.” Ajarova noted.