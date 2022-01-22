Church of Uganda Archbishop, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has arrived in Kinshasa where he will witness the installation of Dr. Titre Ande as the next primate and Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Congo.

The function will be held on Sunday January, 23, 2022 in the DRC capital Kinshasa.

On Friday, Dr. Kaziimba arrived in Kinshasa for Sunday’s function an in a tweet, described Dr. Titre as a neighbor and good friend with Uganda.

“He is our neighbor and friend. The Anglican Province of Congo has been a part of Gafcon and is a strong partner with Church of Uganda in mission and evangelism.”

Kaziimba said that Dr.Titre is currently the Bishop of Aru Diocese where he will continue serving as the Bishop after his installation as Archbishop.

Dr. Titre will be succeeding Archbishop Zacharie Masimango Katanda.

For long, Uganda and Congo were under the leadership of one Archbishop.

To this, Archbishop Leslie Brown(1961-1966), a British missionary, was the first Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire.

However, in 1980, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire became a separate, Francophone Province, and Uganda became its own Province