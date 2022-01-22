The Ministry of Health has launched a ten year national health supply chain roadmap which will ensure availability of essential medicines and supplies in a timely manner.

The roadmap is aimed at increasing local capacity and ensuring sustainability of the development outcome in the health sector.

The minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said an estimated fund of $ 50 million has been earmarked to ensure the monitoring of government delivery at levels.

“The $ 50 million is supposed to be achieved in an incremental manner over a ten year period but the most important thing is to set systems in place to avoid wastage so that collectively every dollar that is put into the system matters,” she said.

She noted that partners will offer support in ensuring that the system is made solid as the government addresses the issues of commodities that are essential for health

“I call upon the government and partners to work hand in hand so as to have a good coordination mechanism when it comes to the health sector,” she noted.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, said there is need for the government approach in solving the bottlenecks that are incapacitating services delivery.

“Sectors should learn the habit of shared responsibilities for a common goal. We expect a roadmap to strengthen capacity to effectively plan for managing and governing the health supply chain while addressing the already identified gaps,” said Atwine.

The minister of ICT and National guidance, Chris Baryomunsi promised that National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) will expand connectivity to reach all health centres so as to strengthen the supply chain across all levels within two years.

“I would like to assure you that all the health facilities are connected working together with the Ministry of Energy to ensure that electricity is extended to all health facilities so that we can address the question of access to connectivity, electricity and other utilities,” he said.