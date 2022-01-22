The Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF , Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in the Rwandan capital, Kigali for talks with President Paul Kagame in a bid to cool the tension between the two neighbouring countries.

In photos seen on social media, Lt Gen Muhoozi, clad in a blue suit was captured disembarking from a Uganda Airlines Bombadier plane as he landed at Kigali International Airport.

Gen Muhoozi was received by senior Rwandan government officials and counterparts from the Ugandan embassy in Kigali.

He is expected to spend one day in Rwanda in which he will meet and talk to President Kagame.

For close to six years, the relations between Uganda and Rwanda have not been at their best.

The sour relations became more pronounced in February 2019, when Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda and its citizens against traveling to Uganda.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of being linked to hostile groups, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) — an armed rebel group operating in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwanda National Congress (RNC), which is a Rwandan Opposition group – all allegedly fighting Rwanda.

The Ugandan government has dismissed the allegation as not true.

On the other side, Uganda accuses Rwanda of operating behind its back and infiltrating its security agencies, with authorities saying some Rwandan security officials had direct and indirect contact with key strategic security personnel in Uganda who have sent information outside of official channels to Rwanda, a claim the Kigali establishment denies.

Efforts between the two countries to solve the impasse for several years have not yielded much results.

By sending Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, it is hoped that President Museveni seeks to show the world that he is ready to do anything to ensure the impasse between the two countries is solved.

Many have said that Gen Muhoozi is the right person for the job after he publicly said Kagame is his uncle and that he would not allow anyone fight him.

“This is my uncle, Afande Paul Kagame. Those who fight him are fighting my family. They should all be careful,” Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Sunday.

It remains to be see what the outcome of the Saturday afternoon meeting at the Urugwiro Village, the official residence of the President of Rwanda will be.