TEDDY JANET KABASAMBU

With one year to the end of their tenure since they were elected in 2018, LC 1 chairpersons in Kampala say they have not received pay for the last three years.

Their outcry follows the tabling of the Shs 90 billion Electoral Commission budget framework paper by Simon Mugenyi before Parliament to prepare for Local Council polls.

According to Ronnie Kaddu, the LC 1 chairperson for UCB Zone in Bukoto, they were last paid Shs 120,000 in 2018.

“Before the Electoral Commission thinks of planning for the next elections, let the ministry of Local Government first pay our money. The monthly Shs 10,000 they give is not enough but even that is hard to pay. We are the ones injecting our money to do government duties,” he said.

Kaddu said that police has taken over most of their duties rendering them useless in the society.

“We don’t know why police takes up roles that are supposed to be handled by the LC1 chairman yet we are the first point of call. You find a policeman handling a rent issue of Shs 100,000 just to get something little to eat.This should stop,” Kaddu said.

Electoral Commission acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya said that the Shs 90 billion is meant to facilitate polling at 34,684 polling stations, 70,626 villages, 10,595 parishes and 2,184 sub-counties.

“The next local council one elections will be held around June or July 2023 but a clear date will be communicated. And as for the mode of voting, lining up behind the candidates is legal as stated in the Constitution and there are no plans of any amendments yet,” Bukenya said.