Heard that the only way to get over someone is to get under someone else? That for you to forget about the person that just broke your heart is to give it to someone else almost immediately. Or if not the heart, give them leg, and you will heal while at it.

How do you break up with someone you love(d) and then decide to go for the person you don’t feel anything for? How hard do you think you are, emotionally?

No matter how much broken you are, getting under or on top of someone else is a bad idea.

What is laughable, especially for women who believe that another good lay will help them forget the pain, is that they always go for someone close to the man who just broke their heart.

A friend or someone they met through their heartbreaker. This is the worst idea.

A good lay with no strings attached other than the two parts is good in that moment, and the thing is, it might not even last for 10 minutes, and then reality hits in again.

If you make the mistake of being around people that know about your pain, they will try to take advantage of that space, and they will chew you with all that pain.

Bro, code is only respected because you are still his girl. That Bro code will be broken into pieces just to lay you, and the next time they meet, they discuss how their turns felt.

Normally when someone breaks up with a lady, his friends look at her as an outsider, and because you are no longer one of them, they come to confirm all the stories they have heard about your game in the sheets. Be very careful. This can only hurt you the more.

And now, to the men, that rebound sex is not a good idea. And the moment you start undressing one-night stands, you might never get yourself to stop.

The sweetest woman is one you have not undressed yet. After a relationship, especially a long one, your heart is disconnected for a minute, and most of the things you feel are not love until you have fully healed and gotten over that someone.

Your mind will tell you you need a body to cuddle so that you can sleep. Through sex, you want to exhaust your body to sleep fast so that you don’t get a minute to feel the pain. In the morning, when reality hits, the heart will still be broken on tired legs.

Sex will get you busy for a minute, and then you will look at the person you just laid, and you will hate yourself even more.

You are just blowing off steam, not trying to fall in love. If the other person is not on the same page with this arrangement, they will worsen the healing process. You don’t need the extra drama.

After a breakup, don’t go looking to lay another human. Sex is spiritual. Don’t go looking for spirits you won’t know how to deal with when morning comes.

Till next time, keep your clothes on and heal.