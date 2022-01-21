A new UWEZO Uganda report indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected lower class learners.

The National Learning Assessment report 2021 indicates that many school going children last attended a class in March 2020 before the country went into full lockdown.

Uwezo estimates that very few children were able to continue their studies by accessing study materials through radios, televisions or print-outs and being assisted by their parents.

The research conducted by Uwezo between June and September 2021 indicated that 6% of children who were meant to be in P3 were two years behind their studies compared to the year 2018.

Dr Margaret Nakabugo, the researcher also explained that, “39% of children in P1 surveyed in August 2021 aged 8 years old who are considered to be in P3 by 2018.”

The research also revealed that 14% of the children were unable to read their local languages.

“Inability to read or sound out letters of the alphabets in P3 increased by 54.5% in 2021 compared to 40.5% in 2018,” Margret Nakabugo further noted.

The study also zeroed in on the consistent differences between the different regions.

“While 58.5% of the girls aged 4-16 in the Central Region were able to read word in English, only 31.1% girls of the same age in the Eastern region were able to do so,” Nakabugo explained.

The research findings also indicated that the rate of competence in English reading literacy and numeracy are higher for those learners who attended preschool for two years or more compared to those who didn’t.

The report concludes by recommending more efforts to support the smooth re-opening of nursery schools or ECD centres to promote literacy and numeracy in the country.