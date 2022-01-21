Vaster Kubakurungi

Celebrations to mark 36 years since NRM took power will be held under strict Covid-19 SOPs, the minister of state for Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang has revealed.

Ogwang said only 547 people are expected to attend the main do at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

He said the celebrations will be held under the theme: “Celebrating the 36th NRM victory day, a call to duty for all compatriots to continue towards Uganda’s Social Economic Transformation Journey.”

Before the main celebrations, there will be thanks giving prayers on January 21, 22 and 23 for Muslims, Adventists and other Christians respectively.

He urged invited guests to be at the venue by 9am before the guest of honour, President Museveni arrives lest they will be turned away.