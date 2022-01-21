Police in Matugga have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a nine-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after being told to wash utensils by her grandmother.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happed at Kiryagonja, Matugga in Wakiso district when Esther Zalwango, 9 was found hanging in the toilet.

“It is alleged that one Nakiwala Hadijah the grandmother to the deceased told her to wash utensils. The deceased picked all the utensils and placed them on the verandah plus the water. The grandmother went to buy diapers but only to come back with no trace of Esther. As she went to the toilet, she found her hanging inside,”Owoyesigyire noted.

The police mouthpiece noted that the police was informed and conveyed the body to the Mulago Coty mortuary for postmortem as inquiries continue.

“Currently, the cause of the alleged suicide is not known as there are a lot of allegations against the grandmother which the police is looking into,” Owoyesigyire said.

This is the third incident in which a child has committed suicide in a period of two weeks.

On January, 10, Emmanuel Okello, 18, a senior four student at Makerere College School and a son of Moses Opio a resident of Parliament village- Kitukutwe, Kiwologoma, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District was found hanging in her parents’ compound after being admitted to a school he didn’t want.

On January, 13, a six-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after being taken to a school she didn’t want.

Moreen Nantume, 6 was found hanging on a cloth tied on the middle bed of a three-decker bed at around 6pm at Bweyogerere Centra Zone, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district by her brother.

The deceased was pending to be returned to the village in Buikwe District, to a school she did not want.