In a conversation with my pals, we agreed to share a chilled glass of wine or beer to break stride after the chaotic checking in of our kids into school.

If the uptown lingua permits, we agreed that ‘Abana babade batutwala speed’ ( kids have been straining us).

Unfortunately for one of the parents, before he could enjoy the smooth guzzle, the disruptive call arrived in the shape of his 11-old daughter at a boarding school.

“…Anna Maria is having menstrual pains. She’s in the care of our school nurse who has advised, we call you to pass by,” a school administrator relayed.

“How bad is it?” he frantically questioned.

“She is fairly well,” the administrator responded comfortingly but the nurse needed to know if there is a specific medication often prescribed for the daughter during her menstrual pains.

What could he say? His daughter had just had her first period!

In that situation, don’t ask if our pack had more rounds- his daughter was also a first-time boarding pupil, experiencing “firsts” away from home.

Fates of life, right?

Amidst, Covid-19 and the school fees/requirements mayhem, there’s also the unexpected which we should be accustomed to.

While the unknown lingers like the menstruation period which waited for the opening of a two-year lockdown to strike, even a little enlightenment of any situation can help prepare and counter the unexpected.

Dysmenorrhea!

That is what its scientifically called but simply known as menstrual cramps/pains in the lower abdomen.

They may occur at the beginning, before or during one’s menstrual period for 1-3 days depending on the cycle.

Prepare your daughters beforehand.

Anna Maria’s experience is normal for a young girl’s first ‘outbreak’ if she had been examined to rule out infections says Dr. Tom Ssekungu a gynecologist at Florence Medical Center.

He says a chemical called prostaglandin is released into the uterus causing its muscle to contract. The contraction cuts off blood flow and oxygen to the uterine muscles causing pain.

Many young women under the age of 30 experience some primary causal discomfort during their periods in their lower abdomen or at times in the lower back and thighs.

While in some, the cramps may be slight, in others, it can be sharp, stabbing consistent pain which can be destructive among school going girls causing absenteeism at school or even at the work place.

Dr Ssekungu reveals that in the secondary dysmenorrhea, causes may be due to other infections such as pelvic inflammatory diseases caused by bacteria.

“Sometimes also the lining of the uterus may be found outside of the uterus which also bleeds while the uterus is menstruating! It swells and scars, causing pain,” he said.

Women without the mentioned conditions will have normal periods free of pain or discomfort.

Aside from infections, existence of fibroids, adenomyosis or endometriosis can cause menstrual cramps but a medical examination, can establish accurate situation.

Before the invent of scientific medicine, renowned Medicinal Chemist and researcher Dr. Grace

Nambatya narrated that menstrual pains were treated with plants that were embedded with medicinal benefits.

One of the most commonly used plant was and still is Prunas Africana which is locally known as,

“entasesa”.

Other herbal remedies were clay tablets locally referred to as “emumbwa”.

She noted that some doctors speak against the usage of clay tablets because people use clay which is not clean.

“Even doctors have knowledge gaps and just want to play it safe because of the hygiene issues…otherwise, if it’s medicine is put in there to preserve it, I see no problem with it,” she said.

Dr. Ssekungu also recommends use of clay tablets on top of medical intervention but warns that some swamps have been polluted with sewerage deposits and clay mixed herbs may lead to other infections such as typhoid.

If the cause of the menstrual cramps isn’t found, pains should be treated with prescribed supportive painkillers.

Dr. Ssekungu says it has been observed world wide that in most cases after child birth the pains may significantly reduce or disappear although the explanation may not be scientifically explained in some cases.

He says nonetheless that possibly this could be because the uterus becomes less tight, widens and has stretched a bit following reduction in the lessening muscular tone reduces and sustained contractions.

Doctors recommendations for menstrual cramps

 Maintain hygiene

 Avoid sex during periods.

 Exercising

 Warm water bottles

 Cloves which are locally known as Karafu (taking it as tea even before the pains)

 Ginger/Chillies

 Regular checkups for early diagnosis etc.