A medical report by the Uganda Prisons Services has confirmed that author, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was tortured during following his arrest and detention by security agencies.

Following his remand on charges of offensive communication, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza recently directed prisons authorities to carry out a medical examination to ascertain Kakwenza’s helath status.

In the report released on January, 20, 2022 by Dr.James Kisambu, it was indicated that indeed the novelist bore torture marks allover his body.

“This medical examination found the 33-year-old male prisoner remanded at Kitalya min max prison on January 11 with complaints of healing scars of wounds sustained before being remanded to prison,” the report says in part.

“He also had healing scars on the back, the buttocks, thighs and hands for which he is on medication.”

According to the report, whereas Kakwenza is currently in “good health condition” he is on medication to help the torture wounds heal.

The development comes a few days after the Uganda Human Rights Commission made a similar conclusion after visiting the author.

“Yesterday UHRC visited Kakwenza Rukirabashaija at Kitalya Government Prison. The team from UHRC interacted with him extensively and noted the visible scars and injuries on his body which were healing. We look forward for a judicial resolution of his matter,” tweeted early this week.

Charges

The critical writer who is also the PEN Prize international writer of courage faces charges related to offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 for allegedly abusing President Museveni and the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through social media.

“On December, 24, 2021, Kakweknza Rukirabashaija in the Kampala district willfully and repeatedly used his twitter handled to disturb the peace of his excellency the president of Uganda General Yoweri Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communicate,” the charge sheet read in part.

He returns to court today for mention of his case but will be done via zoom.