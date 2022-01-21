House of Prayers Ministries senior pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his “friend” Susan Makula have been charged with bigamy.

Bigamy refers to the offence of marrying someone while already married to another person.

The two were charged with two counts, relating to contracting marriage by customary law when already married. This is contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act.

They were also charged with marrying a person previously married, which is contrary to section 42 of the Marriage Act.

While appearing before Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal of the Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court, the two denied the charge, with the senior pastor insisting that Makula is just a friend.

The two had initially been dragged to court by lawyer Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro Muhairwe, although the case was later taken over by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), following a complaint by Bugingo’s legally married wife, Teddy Naluswa.

The court on Friday ordered Mabirizi to submit all the evidence he had gathered to the office of the DPP.

Magistrate Okwong later granted both Pastor Bugingo and Makula a cash bail of Shs 3m each and Shs 10m non-cash to each of their three sureties.

The duo was ordered to return to court on February 18, 2022, for further mention of their charges as investigations continue.

Mabirizi vows not to give up the case

Shortly after the hearing, lawyer Mabirizi told journalists outside court that he is not satisfied with the Court hearing proceedings.

He said that “ I have been denied the right to be heard and all the necessary documents like affidavits have been rejected.”

Mabirizi assured the press that he is to appeal this decision in the High court and the East African Court for Justice.