A number of big shots including a retired Chief Justice and a former Member of Parliament have spoken out on their close brushes with death and how a herbal remedy by David Ssenfuka, the proprietor of Leonia-NNN-Medical Research and Diagnostic Center Limited cured them.

Government through the Ministry of Science and Technology recently gave a green light to Ssenfuka to carry out clinical trials for his herbal remedy after it passed tests on product safety.

On Friday, several big shots including former Chief Justice, Samuel Wako Wambuzi gave accounts of how they were cured courtesy of Ssenfuka’s herbal remedy.

“My wife died of cancer but before her death, I was with her for two months in hospital and saw the pain that she went through. As far as diabetes is concerned, my eight-year-old granddaughter was suffering from it. I am here to support this ,”Wambuzi said.

Former Member of Parliament for Buwekula County, Kasole Lwanga Bwerere could not agree more with the retired Chief Justice’s testimony, adding that he had cancer for five years but noted he got cured after using Ssenfuka’s herbal remedy.

“I was a victim of cancer but Ssenfuka cured it. I had moved to various hospitals including Mulago, Nairobi and India without any relief until I went to Ssenfuka’s place,”Bwerere said.

He said it was unfortunate that his wife had earlier in 2019 died of cancer but noted that what saved him was being referred to Ssenfuka’s herbal remedy.

To prove his claims, the former MP commonly known for Kampala Parents School displayed a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) report from Kampala MRI Centre Limited that indicated there was no sign of prostate cancer.

The report dated December,30, 2021 indicated that Bwerere had prostatectomy and chemotherapy for prostate cancer 20 years back but inclusion, Prof.Michael Kawooya indicate it had been healed.

“There is minimal residual prostate tissue with the prostate measuring 21x16x21mm in the craniocaudal, coronal and AP dimensions respectively. The prostatic urethra is dilated into a cavity-like structure due to the post -surgical status,” the report reads in part.

Partnership

On Thursday, Ssenfuka announced a partnership between his Leonia-NNN-Medical Research and Diagnostic Center Limited and Leonbiotech Foundation as they join funds to fight against cancer and diabetes globally.

Leonbiotech Foundation is headed by former Science and Technology Minister, Dr.Elioda Tumwesigye and former Makerere University Vice- Chancellor, Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu whereas former Buganda Katikkiro, Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere and former kingdom spokesperson, Dennis Walusimbi.

According to Joshua Buyinza, the Corporate Affairs Officer for Leonia –NNN-Medical Research and Diagnostic Centre, Leonbiotech Foundation will help support them to champion a national and global campaign of eliciting all forms of support to make awareness about cancer and diabetes and support the herbal remedy.

“We want the remedy supported, certified and made available to national and all global citizens,” Buyinza said.

The man behind the cancer and diabetes curing herbal remedy, David Ssenfuka welcomed the “senior citizens” in the fight against cancer and diabetes.

“We have medical personnel in the country but what has been lacking is the cure. This collaboration will go a long way in rejuvenating the herbal remedy that cure cancer and diabetes,”Ssenfuka said.

He also applauded President Museveni for his recent pledge to support the herbal remedy.

Herbal is the way to go

Retired Chief Justice, Samuel Wako Wambuzi warned Ugandans against mud sliding herbal medicines .

“Why should we always mudslide our own products that we call barbaric? Ssenfuka is doing something useful and we should join him on this cause,”Wambuzi said.

Former Buwekula MP, Kasole Lwanga Bwerere noted that parliament had recommended to government to enact a law to allow research into herbal medicine but noted this was shelved.

“I remember while in parliament there was a strong proposal by the health committee that we support herbal medicine and we went far to propose government to enact a law to facilitate research and treatment using herbal medicine. Since I left, it was not enacted,”Bwerere said.

“I believe that there are people whose conditions herbal medicine can help. We should support people like Ssenfuka to carry out research in herbal medicine.”