The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has petitioned the Speaker to recall the House from recess so that they can hold pertinent discussions on the current fuel crisis that has hit the nation.

In the letter dated January 19th 2022, Mpuuga contends that the shortage of fuel in some parts of the country and the exorbitant prices for the available fuel could escalate into shut down should interventions lack.

He now wants Members of Parliament who are currently on recess summoned back to parliament to discuss measures of mitigating the situation.

“While a petition signed by at least a third of the members is required to recall members from recess as provided for under rule 21, I implore you to use your powers to recall the House earlier than the communicated date of 27th January 2022,” Mpuuga said.

“This is premised on the fact that the crisis is escalating and requires urgent attention before it manifests into a huge economic and security crisis,” he added.

Already the government’s intervention has been communicated by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who said that following a cabinet meeting, the agreed that Ugandans should boycott fuel stations charging above Shs5000.