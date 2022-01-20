Alliance Française de Kampala, a non-profit Ugandan association and cultural center dedicated to the promotion of the French language and culture has announced the return of their yearly cultural and artistic events.

Interrupted by the outbreak of the Covid pandemic that saw a limit to gatherings, Simon Jarru, the cultural coordinator at Alliance Francaise in Kampala said this year’s concert will feature Kenya’s Njoki Karu.

“To kick off the year 2022 in style, we welcome Kenyan singer Njoki Karu for a warm and intimate concert on Saturday, 29, January ,2022 The Afro-indie singer has been acclaimed for her warm voice and sweet melodies that enchant her audience,”Jarru said.

Karu has gain acclaim over writing songs such as Omba and putting her own heart-rending twist on old spiritual dongs such as binadamu whereas her music has been featured in critically acclaimed Kenyan films.

Jarru added that the coming of Karu will be the occasion for the singer to realise a masterclass around the voice for Ugandan singers, adding that the masterclass will be held on January 28 in which participants will be selected after a call for applications.

“In the opening act, we will have the honour to welcome the award winning Ugandan Afro-fusion singer Afrie .Her voice and energy promise a fiery, chic and exciting start to the show.”