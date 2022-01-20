Brig Gen Felix Busizoori will be the stand in Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC).

Busizoori temporarily assumes the duties of Brig Gen. Peter Candia who is headed for a one year course at National Defence College, Jinja.

Candia handed over office to the new SFC commander Busizoori on January 19, at SFC headquarters in Entebbe.

The handover function was presided over by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Wilson Mbadi.

Prior to his current appointment, Busizoori has been serving as the deputy commander of SFC.

The Special Forces Command (SFC) is an elite unit of the UPDF responsible for the security of the President of Uganda and members of the first family.

Busizoori joins other UPDF officers including Maj Gen James Birungi, Maj Gen Don Nabasa and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who have previously served in the same position as SFC commanders.