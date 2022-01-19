Denis Jjuuko

In 2005, fresh from grad school and in my mid 20s, a friend and I started a communication and visibility consultancy firm. 17 years later, these are some of the lessons I have learnt. Those starting out, could learn a thing or two from my experience.

1. Procurement in Uganda takes a very long term. Sometimes as many as 3 years.

2. Clients rarely visit consultancy firm offices. It is largely consultants who go to the client’s offices. Spend less on a fancy office if you are starting out and don’t have many clients

3. Winners quit. If something isn’t working, you can drop it and go for something else.

4. If you are an individual consultant – remember, retirement will one day come and you may not have NSSF, pension, provident fund and such other things that employed Ugandans take for granted. Eat your money wisely.

5. Most small consultancy jobs which can be the lifeline of a startup consultancy firm aren’t advertised. Networking is very important.

6. Have your tax clearance certificates (tcc) and all other statutory requirements. Lack of a trading license, TCC etc. is one sure way to be eliminated even when you have a competitive bid.

7. Consultancy isn’t like opening a shop downtown where customers bring in money every day. You can spend months without being paid for services rendered. Many times, clients want to pay when the work is complete.

8. In the beginning, have fewer staff but have a big database of consultants you can bid and work with as associates. This saves you money every month you would have paid out as salary.

9. But you need an office – everyone asks you where your office is located even when they will never visit.

10. Kampala has changed with many offices not having enough parking for even their staff so most clients will never see the car you drive. Don’t spend much on it if your idea is to impress them.

11. When you are paid depends largely on whether somebody has read your report and is happy with it.

12. Talent is not everything. Attitude is important. Delivering the assignment on time makes a difference.

13. Charge what you think you are worth. Procurement takes time, payment takes time. Factor that in when you are bidding while remaining competitive at the same time.

14. Referrals from happy clients and your network is the lifeline of a startup consultancy firm.

15. The best proposal may never win you a contract but always keep trying. One day, a contract will be awarded on merit.

16. Sometimes you will have to do something for free. A talk at a uni or some professional group like Rotary or an op-ed in a newspaper. They enhance your visibility.