At least 20 dead bodies have been retrieved from a river in western Kenya in recent weeks, according to a human rights group.

Haki Africa told the BBC that most of the bodies recovered from River Yala, which flows into Lake Victoria, were found in sacks, some tied up and others mutilated.

Haki Africa’s Executive Director Hussein Khalid added that the local mortuary was receiving the unidentified bodies and had buried nine of them in a mass grave to make space for more bodies.

Locals say the bodies are dumped into the river at night by unidentified people.

Mr Khalid and another activist, Boniface Mwangi, travelled to the scene, and say they saw two bodies floating on the river.

Mr Mwangi tweeted footage from the area where they were found:

River Yala is beautiful. The river water is a life-giver to hundreds of thousands of people in Western Kenya. Beneath the beauty is a dark secret, dumped bodies. Apart from River Yala, where else in Kenya forests and rivers are bodies dumped? @HakiAfrica @IPOA_KE #RiverYalaBodies pic.twitter.com/9WWUPEA66p — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) January 18, 2022

Source: BBC