Uganda and Kenya have signed several Memorandum of Understanding among them those that will see the removal of non-tariff barriers between the two countries as one of the ways to ease trade.

This was during the meeting of the fourth session of the Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and the Republic of Tanzania in Kampala.

The Tanzanian delegation in Uganda was led by their Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Amb Liberata Mulamula.

Speaking at the function, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo applauded both countries for working towards bilateral cooperation.

“I am delighted to learn that both delegations have heeded to the call by our two Heads of State to work together to eliminate all non-tariff barriers to facilitate trade between our two countries. Trade is an important element for our mutual growth and prosperity,”Jeje said.

He also expressed happiness that the two sides had agreed to appoint focal points for all ministries, departments and agencies in the two countries who will coordinate and follow up on issues to ensure quick and full implementation.

The Foreign Affairs Minister commended experts for identifying new areas of engagement which he said will further deepen the existing cooperation between the countries.

“Uganda also attaches great importance to infrastructure development and we therefore acknowledge the progress made by the United Republic of Tanzania on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Morogoro to reach Mwanza.It will be good for Uganda if Bukasa port is completed as this will enhance connectivity and will reduce our transportation costs, increase the attractiveness of Uganda as a business hub which will go a long way in improving the lives of our people,” he said.

On the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project, minister Gen Jeje Odongo welcomed the signing of an MoU by the Ministers of Defence of Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania in 2020, on the provision of security for the pipeline.

“This project is envisioned to bring in immense opportunities for both countries such as Foreign Direct Investment, employment; skilled, semi-skilled and casual labourers; business for suppliers and service providers as well as infrastructure development in terms of service roads along the pipeline,” he said.

According to the minister, Uganda is fully committed to the implementation of the decisions of the Joint Permanent Commission and further enhance the good relations between the two countries that he said will improve the livelihoods of their citizens.