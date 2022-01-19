President Yoweri Museveni will tomorrow, Thursday open the ninth Ministerial-Level Meeting of the African Union (AU) Committee of Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The two day meeting will be held at the Commonwealth Speke Hotel-Munyonyo.

“The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) was setup by the African Union (AU) with mandate to advocate and canvass the African Common Position on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform,” a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

“The African Common Position, also known as Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration is named after a valley in Swaziland where the agreement was made by African Leaders in 2005, before it was adopted at an Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa.”

According to the ministry, the ultimate objective of the C-10 is to unanimously and unequivocally chart out a common African position and build the momentum required for Africa to demand its rightful place within the United Nations system.

The meeting will be composed of two segments including one of Permanent Representatives from New York and Addis Ababa on the first day that will precede the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the second day.

“It will further set the stage ahead of the 35th Summit of the C-10 Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2022, to discuss and adopt its outcome for subsequent submission to the closed-door session of the assembly,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The C-10 is currently chaired by the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, who also doubles as the coordinator of the Committee of Ten.

Members of this Committee include the Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Zambia, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, Libya, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea and Uganda.