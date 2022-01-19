Police Constable Robert Mukebezi, the traffic police officer who was shot on Sunday evening by a UPDF soldier has been amputated.

Mukebezi was shot in Ntinda while trying to tow a Toyota Prado TX military vehicle with registration number H4DF 1391 that had been involved in an accident.

On Monday, Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson said the injured police officer had been transferred to UMC Victoria hospital, for an operation on his main artery in the leg which he said had been badly damaged.

Owoyesigyire had noted that Mukebezi lost much blood in the process and that by look of things, only prayers could save the police officer from losing his leg.

Unfortunately, according to the photo seen by the Nile Post, Mukebezi appears to have been amputated, leaving him with one leg for rest of his life.

Commenting on Mukebezi’s current situation, the force’s Political Commissar, Asan Kasingye promised Uganda Police’s support towards the police officer.

“Pole sana ndugu. Justice will be served. The Uganda Police will standby you through this difficult situation. Remain strong and let God remain in control of your life,” Kasingye said.

Meanwhile, Police and the UPDF are still searching for the suspect who they say is still on the run.

The shooting of Mukebezi has since been condemned by many including Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire who on Tuesday, said the perpetrator will be brought to book.

“I am not going to make any apologies for an officer who shoots people like that; we cannot allow banditry in the forces,” said Otafiire, while he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Internal Affairs.