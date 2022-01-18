KARUNGI SHEEBA

Owners of private schools together with the Uganda National Teachers Union leadership have demanded for the reports about the fire outbreaks that have gutted schools across the country over the last 12 years.

In an interview with NBS TV, they pinned government and police for keeping the reports secret and yet they would form a solid ground for informing them of what sparked off the previous fires.UNATU

Filbert Baguma, the secretary general of UNATU said: “Make these reports public because they are not secret. People want to know especially those who lost their children in the fires.”

Mike Kironde the chairperson of the Private Schools Owners Association said owners of the schools are very worried and want to get to the bottom of the matter.

Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson, said in situations where the findings constitute the evidence which shall be used in courts, there is a mechanism of how such information is shared.

“The evidence has to be kept and shared with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and only retrieved at the stage of disclosure,” he said.

Fire has gutted a number of schools over the years the most prominent case being that of Budo Junior School where at least 20 pupils lost their lives.

However the public has been patiently waiting for the reports into these incidents which have not been forthcoming.