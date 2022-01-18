The Traffic Police officer who was on Sunday shot by a UPDF soldier as he towed a military vehicle that had been involved in an accident could lose his leg, officials have said.

“More information is that the officer is currently being managed at UMC Victoria hospital, unfortunately the main artery in the leg was badly damaged. The doctors are still monitoring his situation as we also keep praying he doesn’t lose his leg,” the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said on Monday.

In the incident that has been condemned by many, especially on social media, Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he towed a UPDF Toyota Prado TX registration number H4DF 1391 that had earlier been involved in an accident.

After being shot by the soldiers, the traffic police officer was abandoned as he profusely bled.

Sources privy with the matter say that the traffic officer lost so much blood in the process and so far four units of blood have been used on him but are not enough as more is still needed.

This was further confirmed by the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson who said the officer is currently in Intensive Care Unit.

“The DPC Kira road working with Nakasero blood Bank are holding blood donation drives at the station with a view of mobilising more blood for the officer, which is much needed,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday described as impunity and barbaric the act of the UPDF soldier.

“We do strongly condemn such acts of impunity and abuse of authority, because there was no justification at all for the use of a firearm. We wish to remind all security officers that our strength and integrity is derived from our degree of individual excellence,”Enanga said.

He noted that preliminary investigations have indicated that the UPDF vehicle registration number H4DF 922 that intercepted the breakdown was being commanded by Maj Alpha Okua who works with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and that one of the officers identified as Cpl Babangida Bashir Mango pulled the trigger injuring the traffic police officer.

“The suspect eventually abandoned his gun at Bukasa village and is on the run. He is however, wanted on charges of attempted murder and obstruction of an officer on lawful duty.”

According to Enanga, working together with Military Police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Police looking for Bashir Mango who is currently on the run.