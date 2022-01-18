The Rwanda government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo has said while efforts to repair the relationship between Kigali and Kampala are welcome, Uganda must do more beyond sending special messages.

Her comment came hours after Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN delivered to President Paul Kagame a special message from President Museveni.

The content of the message remains unknown but it is highly believed that it relates to the standoff between the two countries which was triggered by Rwanda’s decision to close its border with Uganda in 2019.