Former presidential candidate, John Katumba, has threatened to organise a peaceful demonstration against the escalating fuel prices in the country.

This comes as fuel prices continue to shoot up with a litre of petrol now exceeding Shs5,000 in most parts of the country.

The hike in fuel prices has left many Ugandans frustrated and among these include Katumba.

In his letter dated January 15, to the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, Katumba informed the IGP of his plans to stage a peaceful protest against the escalating fuel prices.

This according to the former presidential candidate is intended for the betterment of the country.

“Due to the rapid increasing fuel prices that have frustrated our motherland’s economy because of individual selfish interests, we therefore inform you that we shall practice our constitutional right of holding a peaceful protest against the above situation for the betterment of our nation,” Katumba noted.

It is understood that the fuel crisis in the country is due to a pile-up of fuel trucks at the Kenya-Uganda border points of Malaba and Busia.

The pile-up has been blamed on mandatory Covid-19 testing of all truck drivers, a directive that was issued early this month.

This week, the energy ministry said fuel supply and prices would return to normal ranges soon once the trucks are cleared and urged Ugandans not to panic.