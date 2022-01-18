Police in Mozambique say the head of a bald man has been removed by criminals who wanted to sell it to a client from Mali.

When their customer disappeared, they left it in the central town of Muandiwa.

Some Mozambicans believe bald men’s heads contain gold.

The first reports of bald men being killed for their heads in the country were back in 2017.

The trade in body parts is relatively common in Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania where they are believed to bring fortune and luck in love.

The body parts of people with albinism are especially prized.

Source: BBC