The government of Uganda has banned hawkers from operating outside trading centres with immediate effect.

According to the directive issued to Resident District Commissioners, District Police Commanders (DPCs), and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) through the Minister for Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, hawkers pose a security risk if unabated.

The minister has therefore asked the different enforcers copied in the directive to see to it that hawkers of any type are barred from operating outside the gazetted trading centres.

“We have received information that there are criminals around the villages especially in the Western region, masquerading to be hawkers/traders,” Muhwezi said.

“The practice of moving in villages selling items should not be allowed as it is a source of insecurity. Those who want trade should do so in trading centres,” he added