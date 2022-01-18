Police officers at Kira road police station have organized a blood donation drive for a traffic police officer who was shot by a UPDF officer as he towed a military vehicle that had been involved in an accident.

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he towed a UPDF Toyota Prado TX registration number H4DF 1391 that had earlier been involved in an accident.

After being shot by the soldiers, the traffic police officer was abandoned as he profusely bled.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, at hospital Mukebezi required four units of blood but noted colleagues had organized a donation drive for the required blood.

“At first we got four units from Nakasero blood bank but required more six that we have got through the donation driver today. Since many people joined the drive, we got more units and the excess will be given to Nakasero blood bank,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that after getting blood, the injured police officer has now proceeded to the theatre where an operation to cut off his damaged leg will happen later today.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson had earlier said that doctors had indicated that the main artery on the Mukebezi’s leg had been badly injured by the bullet and were considering cutting off the leg.

If the traffic police officer’s leg is cut off, this will spell the end of his service with the Uganda Police Forces as he will be discharged on health reasons.

It remains to be seen how Mukebezi’s life will be after the tragic incident.