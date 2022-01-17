South Sudanese Businesswoman and humanitarian Achair Wiir spent her weekend extending charity to Juba Prison inmates and various orphanages. This is as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The orphanages that benefitted include Juba Orphanage Home, Straight Link Orphanage Center, and Peace for Mercy Development Organization. In total, she donated 485 sacks of maize flour, 150 sacks of beans, 200 sacks of rice, 100 sacks of Ades, 50 jerrycans of cooking oil, 50 cartons of soap, 30 cartons of salt, 50 sacks of Sugar, 3000 clothes, and 2000 pairs of shoes.

In a Facebook post, Achai Wiir thanked all those who contributed to the cause and also the management of Juba Prisons and the various orphanages for making the day successful.

South Sudan has been entangled in crisis after crisis, seeing many people displaced and many lives lost. A study by USAID showed that about two-thirds of the country’s population was in a humanitarian crisis.

Achai Wiir said that the hardship she faced as she grew up inspired her to start the Achai Wiir Foundation to help the vulnerable South Sudanese. She called upon all well-wishers to join her in helping the South Sudanese.

Achai owns business chains in South Sudan, Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, and DR Congo under her Achai Wiir name, including; Achai Wiir Supermarket, Achai Wiir Kids Boutique, Achai Wiir Gentlemen Boutique, and Achai Wiir Restaurant.