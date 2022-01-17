By Michael Woira

Walking around Kampala and visiting some of the cities in this country makes you have a second thought about the democracy and leadership that we have in our country.

We really have a system that enables everyone to do what they wish, what they want and what they feel like doing freely without any serious law enforcements against the bad practices that delay development.

There is a lot that has happened here and a lot still happens, someone wonders whether democracy and rule of law is just meant to slow development in the country because too much democracy has been used by both the opposition and some elites to slow down government work.

There’s an old saying that democracy is the worst form of government, and that is very true according to what I have always observed and all the time I keep remembering leaders like Idi Amin Dada that people used to call a dictator.

In the Uganda of today, I have observed that some people are paid to be knowledgeable about politics and others treat understanding policy as a serious hobby.

But, otherwise, the implications of this model are largely independent of education, income, or other factors. For example, the more educated are in a better position to learn about politics and public policy but its sometimes surprising that they are the very people who use policy and their so called wisdom to fight development policies.

Our politicians especially those in the opposition on many occasions think that they know everything and this always costs the government because sometimes the policies that government brings are so good for the development of the country but these notorious human beings in the opposition end up sabotaging everything.

Somewhere in Iganga, the people living there wanted one of the roads constructed and government started the processes, one of the members of parliament mobilized his constituents and told them not to leave the road for the construction to start claiming that the traders around the road will not have anywhere to do business from yet there was actually an option for the traders.

This delayed the construction but even after the construction of Saza road, people are trading in the middle of the road and that’s because the political wing keeps telling the locals to act negative.

In Kampala, since Jennifer Musisi’s time, they have been singing the song of decongesting the city but as much as they have tried to do so, the Lord Mayor and his political squad have also been playing the misleading game.

Recently, they told street vendors to go to the various markets and allow these other traders in the shops to do business without being obstructed, this has failed because each time the enforcement team tells the hawkers to leave the city, some politicians especially those in the opposition play to the gallery telling them to stay because they have nowhere to do business from.

On many occasions, government has found itself in running battles with citizens just because of simple issues that can be solved amicably by just looking at development first then other issues next.

For example, government has land and sometimes it always wants to use the land for construction of various infrastructures but you find that it takes a lot of time to convince the people occupying such land to leave so the land is being developed into something that serve purpose for the whole country.

All the above is caused by one factor and that is “too much democracy”, this too much democracy that we have in this country has seriously affected the development of the country because everyone tends to know a lot about democracy and rule of law.

Some years ago, government wanted to bring a proposal about land ownership, just like some other countries, government wanted to own land so that when it needs to do something developmental, it doesn’t go through a lot of processes to acquire the land.

I have a lot of admiration for some countries like China and even our neighboring Rwanda, you never hear of anyone opposing government development proposals, once it comes to development, the mainstream government decides and there is no room for opposing the decisions.

In the case of China, it developed itself in such a short period without using democracy system.

As we can see, that China is now one of the biggest industrialization countries and in terms of GDP and DNP there such serious changes.

It is the world fastest economy; it has reached the average of 10% of growth rate in the past 30 years.

Moreover, China had already hit the world market with the large investment among the other developing countries.

Additionally, China is the second biggest import and export of goods in the world. If we look at their policy, they have always had a no democracy government.

Since time immemorial, China has been developing at a very high speed with its citizens getting employed and no one even ever thinks of having a change in the policies to bring in democracy, they are fine and the country is developing because government makes all the decisions without any interruptions from anyone.

Observing what the politics is doing in my country Uganda, I think we need a very serious dictator who will make sure that everything goes as planned, there is no need to kneel down for anyone on issues of development, there is no need for government to keep telling people that the city should be organized, there is no need for government to spend months requesting people to be compensated so various developments are made.

Therefore, I ask fellow Ugandans to embrace having a better Uganda with good roads, good hospitals, good schools, good cities and this can only be done if the local people and the politicians cooperate with the government.

Michael Woira is a patriotic Ugandan.