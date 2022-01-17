Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has lashed out at the police for failure to deliver reports and solutions from their previous investigations regarding the fire outbreaks in schools and other facilities.

Lukwago’s remarks followed an incident where four pupils were burnt to death and three others injured after a school dormitory caught fire at Kibedi Day and Boarding primary school in Kawempe division, Kampala district.

Similarly in Kasese, a fire also broke out at the Hima Cement factory claiming three lives according to the police and leaving at least three other factory staff injured.

The fire is believed to have destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

Lukwago said it is unfortunate that after police conducted their investigations into past fires, no clear reports have been produced for Ugandans to understand the cause of these fires.

“It’s sad to see that after almost two years of having schools closed due to Covid-19, we have lost five pupils, four at Kibedi Primary School in Kawempe and one at St. John’s Primary School in Kyotera as a result of fire gutting their dormitories,” said Lukwago in a brief statement.

Lukwago said there is need for a serious discussion on how address these “ferocious fire outbreaks” where the police have failed to deliver reports and solutions from their investigations.