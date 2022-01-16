The UPDF has said its officer who shot and injured a traffic police officer on Sunday morning is still on the run.

In an incident that has been condemned by many, especially on social media, Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he towed a UPDF Toyota Prado TX registration number H4DF 1391 that had earlier been involved in an accident.

However, in a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said the incident occurred following a “misunderstanding between the traffic officer and the soldier” regarding the recovery of the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

“In the process, unfortunately, the traffic officer was shot and injured in the leg. The officer was rushed to Mulago hospital and fortunately he has been stabilized and is out of danger,”Kakurungu said.

The UPDF spokesperson said investigations into the incident have kicked off but the suspect is on the run.

“The suspect is still on the run but a search for him is underway and very useful clues leading to his arrest have already been obtained.”

Whereas the UPDF says in its statement that there was a misunderstanding, eyewitnesses insist that the shooter was travelling with colleagues in a double cabin that intercept the break down and that on being told the Toyota Prado was being taken to police, he shot at the vehicle injuring the traffic police officer.