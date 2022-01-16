Three people were left dead and eight others injured after fire gutted Hima cement factory in Kasese on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released on Saturday evening by the company’s CEO, Jean-Michel Pons, the fire erupted during installation works at one of their oil tanks.

“What we know so far is that a team staff was doing installation works at the light diesel oil tank when the incident happened,” Pons said.

He noted that the fire that started at around 12:30pm saw three workers killed and eight other injured but noted that their own fire responders together with a team from police and UPDF were able to end the fire after one hour of fighting.

“Our team is working with the authorities to further investigate the incident and to ascertain the course of events.”

The Hima Cement CEO however noted that their operations at the plant have been halted to be able to take stock of the incident but also to ensure the fire is fully contained.