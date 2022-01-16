When I published my previous article comparing Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine on the parameter of tolerance, I was deliberate.

I did not choose Bobi Wine because I think he is the best known tolerant politician in Uganda. I compared Muhoozi to Bobi Wine because I think Muhoozi has so drastically dropped on the tolerance scale that he deserved to be compared to Bobi Wine, not politicians like Mugisha Muntu. We should expect better from Muhoozi and honestly, if I were Muhoozi, I would receive comparisons to Bobi Wine as insults and this is why:

Bobi Wine has largely been raised in the ghetto, where vindictiveness is highly glorified and tolerance considered a weakness. Bobi Wine, in their collabo, Ojanga N’osaba with pastor Wilson Bugembe, he said: “Eno ewafe gyempoyera, wonkuba oluyi nze nkuddiza ngumi”, which can be loosely translated as: “Where I stay, when someone slaps me, I retaliate by hitting them with my clenched fist.”

In the song, he was responding to Wilson Bugembe who was preaching to him that, “When someone slaps you on one cheek, you turn the other and get slapped on it too.” Bugembe was preaching tolerance as a Christian virtue to Bobi Wine.

When he wasn’t in the ghetto, Bobi Wine was in night clubs either spoiling himself on booze and weed or performing to revellers. Brawls and night clubs are almost synonymous. I’m not trying to insult Bobi Wine. I’m just stating his past social life. We can, therefore, deduce that as Bobi Wine grew, his immediate societies didn’t value tolerance as a virtue.

Muhoozi, on another hand, has spent most of his time in state house. As the son of a president for the last 36 years, it is expected he was exposed him to very civil people. Muhoozi is a highly travelled man and tolerance is and should be very common among the well heeled. Travelling exposes one to so many people of different cultural and social backgrounds.

It’s impossible to cooperate well with many groups of people from different cultural backgrounds without being tolerant. I surely don’t know whether Muhoozi has cooperated WELL with people beyond Uganda’s borders or not. Regardless, tolerance in Muhoozi’s immediate societies, I think, has always been respected more than in the ghetto, where jungle laws rule.

It now beats my understanding that after Bobi Wine — a pure product of the ghetto — expressing interest in the presidency, has proved to be more tolerant on his Twitter handle than Muhoozi — a person who has been reared among more exposed and learned people. In the ghetto, one can spend innumerable time trying to explain the importance of good PR and tolerance. In extreme cases, one can even get punched in the face for explaining such “irrelevant” topics.

So, if Bobi Wine who was nurtured in the ghetto exhibits a higher degree of tolerance than Muhoozi who was raised in state house, what should that reveal to us? Doesn’t it suggest that Muhoozi is so intolerant at his core that even nurture couldn’t transform him?

You see, people’s behaviour is purely determined by nature and nurture. When one’s nature isn’t strong enough on a specific aspect, nurture usually overpowers nature on the same aspect. And when one’s nature is so strong on a specific aspect, nurture has no hold on the person on the same aspect. For instance; our nature is strong on the desire to copulate. For most people, no amount of nurture can divert them from the need to have sex.

I wonder: if Muhoozi were reared in the ghetto, where society nurtures one to be violent, how intolerant would he be?

Folks, Muhoozi’s intolerance on social media is a point of concern to me because he has cryptically expressed presidential ambitions. I don’t know any president who has ever scored 100% of the vote in an election. Therefore, any president leads people who disagree with him too. Even if promoters of his presidency( or Muhoozi Project) on social media aren’t directly sponsored by him, Muhoozi occasionally likes and retweets their tweets, which confirms consent and interest in the presidency.

Also, if he had no interest in the presidential seat, it would be responsible for a serving army officer to publicly disassociate himself from those promoting him for a political office. Instead, he seems to embrace the David Kabandas and Balaams more.

As I conclude, I must confess that at some point, I considered a Muhoozi presidency. I subscribe to the position that it’s safer, in Uganda’s circumstances, for power to flow gradually from Museveni. By gradual, I mean, power flowing to someone who isn’t very far from the centre of power. In Muhoozi, therefore, I saw a person who would guarantee a smooth continuity. But his performance on social media has made me to pause and seriously reflect.