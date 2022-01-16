The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has urged nurses to refrain from illegal practices such as conducting abortions which can lead to loss of lives.

Kaducu made the remarks while officiating at the 7th graduation ceremony of Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing and Midwifery.

She appealed to nurses across the country to desist from any acts of unprofessionalism and ensure that they uphold professional ethics which she said will help them grow.

“I want to caution you, abortion is illegal according to the Constitution of Uganda, don’t soil your hands. Uphold the profession, it is when you do the right thing ,you can get the blessings from Almighty God,”she advised.

She asked the nurses to develop a good working relationship with patience for effective service delivery.

“I challenge you to go to the next phase to embrace the labour force to apply the knowledge and the skills you have acquired and translate them into the care of patients. Use the practical skills acquired in the field of work to improve the health status of all Ugandans and save lives,” she said.

The Principal of Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing, Josephine Kigozi, said the institution has created a big change in the region and the country at large despite lacking resources.

“We need your support because the resources are limited. We would wish to have more students admitted in the institution but the resources are not enough to support all of them so I appeal to everybody to enable us to achieve the goal,” she said