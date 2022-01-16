Movit Products, a beauty, and personal care manufacturer in Uganda, together with Next Media has launched the back-to-school initiative dubbed: “Back-to-School Challenge”.

The Back to School Challenge will be a televised school quiz programme that will air on Salam TV for one month effective January 17, 2022, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Speaking at the launch, Movit Products media co-ordinator, Judith Kyokutamba said the Back-to-School challenge is a timely initiative which they are proud to participate in because it relieves parents of the burden of school requirements for learners.

“We will reward all participants with hampers containing our Movit products,” she said.

Desire Derekford Mugumisa, head of Brand and Communications at Next Media Services, said the education sector has been heavily affected by Covid-19 disruptions, therefore launching the Back to School challenge is not only rewarding winners but is also a ground for students to continue learning.

A total of 30 O’ Level students are expected to participate and will take home a variety of Movit Product goodies. They will be grouped into different teams where they will compete favourably.

The Back to School challenge is aimed at supporting learners with school requirements as well as offering a platform to check their intellect after 2 years of no studies.