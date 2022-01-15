Stop going for sex just to cum and walk away. Most of you don’t even know what it feels like when your partner cums. When you are still in there, and she cums. Or when he cums.

It is a shame that you decide to go for sex just to orgasm. You convince someone for years, and your only goal is to get, let go and get out. Shame.

Someone gets in there, and you focus on making sure that he hits the right place. You guide him to the spot, cum, and then start staring at each other.

Sex bores some people because all they want is to cum and part ways. Some people don’t know if their partners know how to bathe properly because there are parts on their body they have never licked.

You have to know if those nipples are salty or not. You have to pay special attention to the neck area. While at it, pause and plant a kiss on their lips.

Some people have a fetish for ears. If your person is into the ear thing, do it for them. If you meet Buwate dust in there, tell them. Never ever keep quiet if you find your partner dirty. Never.

Just because you accidentally found her G-spot in that particular place, it doesn’t mean that when clothes get off or not, you run to the same place to make her orgasm.

Foreplay is there for a reason. You must invest in foreplay. Stop wondering why people carry buckets on ice cubes to the bedroom. Stop wondering why people have a bottle of honey on their bedroom table.

Ever wondered why there is melted chocolate near their pillow area? All these things are simply for foreplay. And no, it is not like they don’t have other things to do, but pleasure is everything.

Don’t ignore certain things while making love. You will bore the person you are with. Learn to talk about sex. It is 2022. You must talk about sex.

Discuss his fetishes that you find weird but okay. Tell her areas she needs to concentrate on when she is in the bathroom. If nipples are salty, they are salty. Tell her to shower properly and change that black bra.

If someone has reached that level of comfort with you, you will cum in ways you have never known. Maybe women have more than just one G-spot. Think about it.

If you don’t know that men also have a G-spot, then you need to read Miss D more.

In 2022, we focus on pleasure, and you have no excuse unless it is a quickie in a parking lot.

You don’t have to set the goal only to achieve an orgasm. Pleasure should be the goal. Enjoy the foreplay, and the orgasm will show up. Just relax.

Till next time, pleasure, pleasure.