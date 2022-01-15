At least four people perished in a fatal road crash that took place along Jinja- Kampala Highway in Buikwe district on January 14.

Police said in a statement that the incident involved a Tata lorry registration number UAX 660C and commuter taxi.

According to Hellen Butoto Sezibwa region police spokesperson, the lorry which was moving from Jinja towards Kampala tried to avoid a head on collision with a taxi which was overtaking other cars, killing four pedestrians in the process and seriously injuring one.

The deceased have been identified as Akumu Faith female aged 23years, a resident of Nsakya A’ zone in Najjembe division, Buikwe district; Anyango Rose, a juvenile aged 14years and a resident of Najjembe in Buikwe; Awori Promise also a juvenile aged 1yr and 8months and a daughter of the deceased (Akumu Faith) and Kimono Shamila aged 3.

Butoto said the bodies have been conveyed to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem examination and the hunt for the driver of the Tata lorry who fled from the scene of the accident is ongoing.