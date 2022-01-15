The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge has asked Muslims to rectify land tittles which are in the names of individual leaders as one way of ironing out disunity among Muslims brought due to the loss of Muslim property.

Nakibinge believes that if these titles are changed to the name of the organisation, it can be easy to settle all the woes regarding Muslim property.

Nakibinge made the remarks during the grand opening of Masjid Kabuliti in Nalukolongo. This Mosque was constructed by Direct Aid Society Uganda in conjunction with the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

“If there is one person who decided on the matter regarding Muslim property, this must stop, but if there are three or more people in charge, it becomes difficult for one to sell off this property,”he said.

He noted that some of the leaders use their positions to grab and sell off Muslim property because some land titles are in their names, something he said is not right.

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi said that his leadership will continue to protect and recover Muslim property, asking all the Muslim leaders to avoid being used by greedy individuals.

“What is wrong with us Muslims? Why is it that we can not protect our property? Why is it that we are not shy of selling Muslim property? If you are a district kadhi, imam, parish sheik, you are a leader in charge of Muslim property, you are not the owner of those properties, ”he said.

Lukwago asked the members to jealously protect their property, noting that there were attempts to demolish Masjid Mbuya by a certain mogul after the expiry of its lease.

There has been continuous wrangles among the Muslims community spearheaded by the leaders themselves over a number of issues especially the mismanagement of Muslim property.