Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which four pupils were burnt to death and three others injured after a school dormitory caught fire.

The incident according to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, happened at around 3am on Saturday morning at Kibedi day and boarding primary school in Kawempe division, Kampala district.

“It is alleged that the fire started at around 3am today from one of the female pupils’ dormitories. Four female pupils have been confirmed dead while three are seriously injured,”Owoyesigyire said.

He said that when the fire broke out, the school never informed the nearest police but rather managed the fire themselves, an act that he said spelt negligence and could have led to the death and injury of pupils.

“A casefile of causing death has been opened at Kawempe police station. Our forensic team of experts from the Directorate of Fire and from the Forensics are documenting the scene.”

According to police, the injured have been evacuated to Kyadondo Hospital located in Kisowera Zone Kawempe I Ward in Kawempe Division where they are being treated.