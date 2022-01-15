Five people have been confirmed death and four others seriously injured after an accident involving a trailer and a taxi along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident according to the traffic police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima happened at Kyampisi, Nakasongola District along Kampala- Gulu highway when a taxi rammed into a trailer

“The motor vehicles registration number SSD 078U/SSD773A a Benz trailer and UBE 902T Toyota hiace, were all moving from Kampala towards Gulu, and the hiace entered the trailer from behind, killing five on spot,”Nampiima said.

She however noted that four other passengers were seriously injured and rushed to Nakasongola hospital for medical attention.

According to Nampiima, whereas the identities of the deceased have not yet been identified, the bodies have been conveyed to Nakasongola Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination.

“We want to urge all drivers and road users to be vigilant and avoid speeding, reckless driving and other accident contributing factors,”Nampiima said.

She added that traffic police are to enhance fiika salama operations and spot checks along all the highways.

Police recently warned that accidents tend to be many especially during these times of school reopening as drivers, especially for public transport vehicles rush to make as much money as possible.