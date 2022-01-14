The Norwegian Nobel Committee has joined international voices calling on Ethiopia’s prime minister to end the country’s 14-month-long civil war.

In a statement it said Abiy Ahmed – who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 – had a special responsibility to see an end to the bloodshed.

Just a year after getting the prize for ending a long war with Eritrea, Mr Abiy sent troops to fight rebels in the northern Tigray region.

The war has forced millions from their homes. The government has been accused of blocking aid and there have been multiple allegations of atrocities being committed by all sides.

Mr Abiy’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum had previously said that the Nobel Peace Prize was not “a shackle for inaction when the country is threatened”.

The calls from the Committee are expected to increase the pressure to find a peaceful resolution for the war.

Source: BBC