There is a need to strengthen the access, use and maintenance of renewable solar energy solutions, expand on more Solar Labs to train youth in installation and maintenance; according to Sendea Uganda, a consortium of actors in the solar energy space.

Officiating at the conclusion of a six weeks training for solar technicians at St Joseph Vocational Institute conducted by Sendea Academy, Kamuli District Education officer Joseph Waibi called for effective identification and promotion of skills development among the youth in solar installations.

Waibi challenged youth to engage in productive courses, acquire vocational practical skills education that offer self-employment instead of struggling with seeking white collar jobs that are increasingly getting limited.

He said paper qualifications and graduation gowns for academia remain just that, like disposable packages unlike those with practical skills whose gowns are the products they produce and maintain.

He also cautioned against abuse of skills for quick gains through hasty, shoddy and delay in completion of tasks but urged them to develop their own brand hinged on value for money, customer care and timeliness.

Sendea Uganda chief executive officer, Loy Kyozaire, reiterated the importance of embracing “the usage of renewable energy, saying it eliminates power shortage, provides sustainable energy for all and spurs artisanal development within urban, peri-urban and rural areas.”

She noted that solar as alternative energy for the future implies that there is strong motivation and progression for workable renewable energy solutions . She revealed that Sendea Uganda has trained over 150 youth in solar technology as certified technicians and freelance technicians with another 500 trainees expected in the next 2 years.

“Government in its renewable energy development needs to support these newly trained technicians with toolboxes so that they are better equipped in undertaking efficient maintenance and installation of solar accessories to domestic and commercial users,” she said.

Abudallah Mukasa, a parent from Namisindwa district hailed Don Bosco Training Institute for lifting up students especially girls and encouraged fellow parents to invest in technical practical skills acquisition instead of eyeing the scarce white collar job market.