The new curriculum for lower secondary will need a lot of money to implement since it relies a lot on study materials, teachers have said.

Some of the teachers we talked to say they need materials to use in class for learners to have individual experiments and experiences as they study.

Before the 2020 Covid-19 induced lockdown, government had rolled out the new lower secondary curriculum and barely weeks into the term, schools were closed.

The resumption of studies this year also means implementation of the new curriculum. In this new curriculum teachers require delivery skills different from the usual teaching students were accustomed to.

The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) carried out teacher training of master trainers before the rollout and this continued when the lockdown was eased to ensure teachers are kept in line with the required delivery skills.

The NCDC says so far 60% of the teachers have been trained and the empowerment will go on in the next ten years with refresher courses.

Currently the main focus is on the methods of assessment, where classroom work will have to contribute 20% of the final national exams performance.

George Ayoma, a chemistry teacher at Kololo Secondary School, said they have benefited from these trainings and they all know what to do.

He also appreciated the new curriculum saying it will make a big difference to students.

Pius Kasirye, a retired head teacher said the change in the curriculum was long overdue and the new arrangement is going to create a great impact.