Save the Children, an organization that deals with children has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Sports to launch a nationwide back to school campaign.

The campaign will be supported by government and partners across Uganda to ensure that every child goes back to school safely.

“Save the Children believes that all children deserve the right to education, health and protection including refugees, child mothers and children with disabilities. Learning and going to school is the most important activity in a child’s life. It prepares them for the world of work, brings hope and dignity to children and their families, and it opens doors to a prosperous life filled with knowledge, experiment, and wonder,” Save the Children said in a statement.

The campaign will encourage parents, guardians and caregivers to take all their children back to school following the reopening on January 10 that ended the close to two years of closure.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to contain its spread, including school closures in Uganda and the rest of the world, created an unprecedented crisis in education.

Various reports indicated an increase in child protection cases across the country during the close to two years of school closure.

Statistics from the National Child Helpline Sauti 116, indicate an increase in cases of violence against children during the various lockdowns.

For example, from April to September 2020, cases of violence against children increased from 2400 to 5000 cases as reported by the National Child Help Line.

The issue of first-time child mothers, too, has been widely reported.

Over 100,000 teenage mothers are on the verge of never returning to school if no critical interventions are put in check to encourage them to do so and boys and girls who began work to help contribute to their family income may also never return to school.

“All children have the opportunity to go back to school today. If you are a child with a disability, you have the right and the opportunity to go back to school, the school is there to support you. If you are a child who has been working, you can go back to school. If you are a young woman who has had a child, you have the right to go back to school today. The education system in Uganda is there to support you,” said Bev Roberts-Reite, the Director of Programme Development and Quality at Save the Children.

He said every child has the right to education whereas Uganda has pledged to uphold this through Articles 28 and 29 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.