Rolex Initiative, a skills training program aimed at building capacity within fast food industry has continued to skill Ugandans in the Rwenzori Region.

The youth led enterprise is offering soft skills into financial inclusion, hygienic meal making, value added food processing, waste management and development among many others .

This project is powered by United Nations Development Programme under the Rapid Response Financing Facility with the aim to revive tourism after the shocks of COVID 19.

In addition participants are awarded with modern kitchen wear such as aprons, chef huts, table mats, kitchen towels while two lucky winners from each district will walk away with a modern improved carts that will serve as a model towards greening businesses.

The handover ceremony will happen on 20th Thursday in Fort Portal, a function that will be graced by the Resident Representative of UNDP Uganda Ms Elsie Attafuah and the King od Toro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru.