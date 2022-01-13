A Moroccan university professor accused of giving students good grades in return for sexual favours has been jailed for two years.

It’s the first verdict in a string of high profile sexual harassment cases at universities in Morocco.

The economics lecturer at Hassan I University, near Casablanca, was found guilty of indecent behaviour among other charges.

Four more academics will appear in court on Thursday as part of the scandal.

The cases were highlighted by Moroccan media last year after journalists picked up messages reported to be between students and lecturers.

Activists say it’s rare for sexual harassment cases to go to trial.

