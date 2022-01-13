Central defender Murushid Jjuko has announced his retirement from the national team, the Uganda Cranes.

In his letter dated January 13, 2022, Juuko notified the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) of his decision to hang up his international football boots.

In the letter, Juuko said he will always cherish the great memories he has had with the national team, adding that it has been a dream come true to represent his country.

“If you told me as a young boy I would play for my country (The Uganda Cranes) over fifty caps and lined up against some of the biggest national teams, I would have told you it was a fantasy,” Juuko noted in the letter dated January 13, 2022.

He added; “I am fortunate to have realised those dreams however I feel I have served the nation enough and its time for me to call it a day with the Uganda Cranes,”

Juuko revealed that it wasn’t easy to come to the decision but thanked his family and management for the support rendered during the time.

The defender also thanked his teammates, FUFA and the football stakeholders for the support during his journey with the national team.

“I wish the the Uganda Cranes the best of luck in their future endeavours and I will now concentrate on my club football with Express FC” Juuko concluded.

Murushid Juuko made his Uganda national team debut on July 11, 2014 against Seychelles, a game that the Cranes won 1-0.

In 2016, the defender was part of the Cranes team that won 1-0 against Comoros to help the team qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon in 2017, their first AFCON finals since 1978.

During the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Juuko played two matches, the first one against DR Congo and another against Senegal. The team was eliminated in the round of 16 by Senegal.

He retires from international football having played over fifty games for the Cranes.