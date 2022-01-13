The Minister for Works and Transport Gen Katumba Wamala has reiterated that the president who is also the fountain of honor is the only person who can ply the Kampala- Entebbe expressway minus remitting any money at the toll gates.

Gen Katumba was speaking to Members of Parliament at the height of incessant requests from different government officials to have their toll fees for the travel via the Kampala-Entebbe expressway waived.

The minister maintained that the president and his convoy are exempt from the toll, unlike the rest of the officials.

He, however, notes that if the cabinet can amend the regulations, then the Vice President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker can be exempted from the toll.

Gen Katumba’s comments come shortly after a request from the Uganda Police seeking an exemption on the toll fees.

The request was expressed by the Force’s Chief Political Commissar who argued that police patrol vans manning the impromptu security checks on the expressway would need an exemption.

“I applaud UNRA for Toll fees. There is a designated police patrol vehicle to check on criminality on those roads and prevent crimes. It takes an average of 10 trips from Busega-Mpala and back. This makes it 20 Toll passes at 5k totaling 100k per day and 3m per month. What do we do?” Kasingye lamented.

However, UNRA in reply urged the Uganda Police to devise means to keep up with the tolling fees.

“All institutions of Government are now required to plan for and acquire Toll cards for ease of conduct of their operations while on the Expressway. We encourage all players to join us in denouncing overwhelming calls and requests for Exemptions,” a statement from UNRA said.

Since the launch of the expressway toll gates last week, at least 60,000 motorists have paid on use, and this has translated into Shs250m collections towards government treasury.