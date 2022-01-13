After 23 years of offering education service to the community and county at large, East High School Ntinda has closed the gates to its students.

According to Abdul Khadir, the Director of the School, no students will be admitted this entire academic year as the school undergoes a reset.

Abdul Khadir made this known through a circular dated 12th January 2022 to all parents and guardians.

Among other issues for the closure, the Director pointed out that they had experienced a low turn up, plus the school was dilapidated due to the absence of commercial activity during the two-year covid-19 lockdown.

“I regret to inform you that business at East High School Ntinda has been put to a halt to facilitate the new development before resumption in the next academic year,” Kadhir explained.

He said that the school has entered an arrangement with sister schools to enable their students to get admitted elsewhere at the same school fees rate.

Among other schools, they have partnered with St Mary’s College Lugazi, Gombe High School, Lowell Girls’ School, Mariam High School, Kawanda SS, Buziga Islamic School, Amitty Secondary School, and Muscra Education Services.

East High School Ntinda will continue to do the admissions to these different schools if necessitated but at no cost.

The school joins other institutions that have been humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic impact.